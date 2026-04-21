Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Gurugram home; 5-yr-old son witness

A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his 28-year-old wife to death before dying by suicide in their home at Ambedkar Colony in Sector 9, police said on Monday. Their five-year-old son was the only eyewitness to the incident, which took place between 4.30pm and 6pm on Sunday. Investigators said the child heard a commotion and was sent away. The accused, who struggled with alcohol, used the same scarf in both acts, police said. (Shutterstock)

Police narrated the minor’s statement, in which he said the woman was cooking in the kitchen while the boy was watching television in another room when the man, who had left home around one-and-a-half months ago following a domestic dispute, returned and allegedly killed her using her scarf. Investigators said the boy came out after hearing a commotion, but the man scolded him and told him to return to the room. The man then went into another room and used the same scarf to kill himself.

Police said, the man had returned to Gurugram on Sunday evening and entered the house through the main door, which was open. He then went to the first floor, where his wife was in the kitchen cooking at the time of the incident, they added.

A relative of the woman living in the same locality said his 15-year-old daughter discovered the scene. “My daughter raised an alarm. We alerted the police. One of the neighbours accidentally pushed the door of the room when everyone was shocked to spot the husband’s body inside,” he told police.

A senior police officer said the couple were originally from Alwar in Rajasthan and had been living in Gurugram for eight years after marriage. “The man had become a liquor addict, and his wife used to object. He had left home with his son one and half months back over these domestic disputes,” he said. He added that the man’s mother had brought the child back to Gurugram a fortnight ago after the woman informed them about his school admission. The wife had also called her sister to live with her, but the sister had stepped out on Sunday evening when the incident took place, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman worked in the sales team of an automobile showroom near the railway station. “The man earlier worked in a private firm, but the wife got him to purchase a cab and asked him to operate it. However, he turned into a liquor addict and also started suspecting the wife,” he said.

On the complaint of the woman’s sister, an FIR was registered under section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 9A police station. The bodies were handed over to the family after autopsies. Police said no prior complaints of domestic violence had been reported in this case.