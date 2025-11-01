Man murders ‘friend’ for not letting him contest in polls in Sector 29

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his “friend” inside the parking lot of defunct Kingdom of Dreams (KOD) in Sector 29 as his friend stopped him from contesting for the auto rickshaw union president position, police said on Friday. The deceased was Gaurav Sachdeva, 29, a resident of Arjun Nagar in Sector 8.

Police identified the suspect as Subhash Kumar, originally from Chawandi Khurd in Alwar. He worked as an auto rickshaw driver and was arrested from the city late Thursday night. He was taken on police-remand for a detailed interrogation after production before a court on Friday.

The deceased was Gaurav Sachdeva, 29, a resident of Arjun Nagar in Sector 8. He was also an auto rickshaw driver in the city.

According to investigators, Sachdeva’s body was found from the KOD parking lot on Wednesday morning. His head and face were brutally smashed with bricks and concrete tiles. The body initially remained unidentified for more than a day.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said, the motive of the murder was that Kumar was keen to contest a recently concluded internal election for the president post of one of the auto rickshaw unions in the city.

“However, Sachdeva stopped him from contesting and supported some other candidate due to which he had a grudge against him. Late on Tuesday night, Kumar spotted Sachdeva near the Iffco chowk Metro station and took him to the KOD parking lot. There, he bludgeoned Sachdeva to death and fled the spot,” he said.

Investigators said that the accused had also offered him liquor before attacking him so that he could not resist. Kumar had used a heavy concrete interlocking tile to hit Sachdeva on his head and face, smashing them completely. Later, he had dragged the body for more than 50 to 60 metres to dump in amid dense vegetation.

Police officials said that there were clear marks of dragging on the ground and on the body along with broken liquor bottles at the spot. On the complaint of a police official, a murder case was registered against the suspect at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Wednesday.