Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man pushes wife to death, held

ByDebashish Karmakar
Oct 25, 2024 05:34 AM IST

Investigators said that after the incident, Singh rushed his wife to SGT hospital in Chandu Budhera and alerted her family, saying that it was an accident and she fell from the terrace after losing balance.

A 32-year-old man pushed his wife to death from the terrace of a three-storey building after an argument in Wazirpur near Sector-95, police said on Thursday, adding that Dharam Singh was arrested from his residence in Garhi Harsaru.

Man pushes wife to death, held
Man pushes wife to death, held

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday night, when Gita Devi, 28, found Singh drinking alcohol on the terrace of the abandoned building. Devi and Singh got into an argument and in a fit of rage, the latter pushed his wife from the terrace.

Investigators said that after the incident, Singh rushed his wife to SGT hospital in Chandu Budhera and alerted her family, saying that it was an accident and she fell from the terrace after losing balance.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the hospital administration informed the police about a woman who had died. “Police reached the hospital and in the postmortem report, it surfaced that there were assault injuries on her body. In addition, the woman’s father also alleged that Singh used to beat her on petty issues suspecting that she was murdered after being thrown from the building,” he said.

Kumar said that on the basis of the suspicion, Singh, a native of Rajasthan’s Dausa, was detained and interrogated, during which he confessed to his crime. “A fight broke out between them during which Singh assaulted his wife and pushed her from the heights which resulted in her death,” police said.

On the complaint of the deceased woman’s father, an FIR was registered against Singh under sections 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-10A police station on Thursday.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //