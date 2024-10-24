A 32-year-old man pushed his wife to death from the terrace of a three-storey building after an argument in Wazirpur near Sector-95, police said on Thursday, adding that Dharam Singh was arrested from his residence in Garhi Harsaru. Man pushes wife to death, held

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday night, when Gita Devi, 28, found Singh drinking alcohol on the terrace of the abandoned building. Devi and Singh got into an argument and in a fit of rage, the latter pushed his wife from the terrace.

Investigators said that after the incident, Singh rushed his wife to SGT hospital in Chandu Budhera and alerted her family, saying that it was an accident and she fell from the terrace after losing balance.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the hospital administration informed the police about a woman who had died. “Police reached the hospital and in the postmortem report, it surfaced that there were assault injuries on her body. In addition, the woman’s father also alleged that Singh used to beat her on petty issues suspecting that she was murdered after being thrown from the building,” he said.

Kumar said that on the basis of the suspicion, Singh, a native of Rajasthan’s Dausa, was detained and interrogated, during which he confessed to his crime. “A fight broke out between them during which Singh assaulted his wife and pushed her from the heights which resulted in her death,” police said.

On the complaint of the deceased woman’s father, an FIR was registered against Singh under sections 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-10A police station on Thursday.