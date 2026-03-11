Man shot as Meghalaya Police fire during clash in Nuh escort operation

A 25-year-old man was injured after Meghalaya Police allegedly opened fire during a confrontation with a group from Wajidpur and nearby areas while escorting an accused in an ATM robbery case in Nuh district on Tuesday evening, officials said. Police said the firing was carried out in self-defence after locals attempted to free the accused from custody. Screen grab of the viral video of the clash. (HT)

The injured man, identified as Tarif Khan, a resident of Shikarawa village, sustained a bullet injury above his left knee and was taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar for treatment, officers added. Police said his condition is stable.

According to officials, a team of Meghalaya Police was escorting Rahul Khan, a resident of Wajidpur under Pinangwan police station in Nuh, who is the main accused in an ATM loot case registered at Mawngap police station in the East Khasi Hills district of Shillong, Meghalaya. Rahul Khan had earlier been arrested with the assistance of the Punhana CIA team in Haryana and was handed over to the Meghalaya police for further investigation.

Despite the clash, the Meghalaya Police team retained custody of Rahul Khan and later reached the Pinangwan police station, where local officials assessed the situation.

Krishan Kumar, spokesperson for Nuh police, said the confrontation took place around 6pm near a dhaba on the Shikarawa–Bhadas road when a group of people from Wajidpur and nearby areas allegedly gathered and tried to free the accused. “As the police team was escorting the accused, a group of individuals started pelting stones and tried to free him. When the situation escalated and the crowd became aggressive, the police opened fire in self-defence to control the mob and prevent the accused from escaping,” Kumar said.

Police are conducting an investigation and said a case will be registered against the locals involved. No formal complaint has been filed so far, as the victim’s family is currently consulting their lawyer and is likely to lodge a complaint later tonight.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing police personnel firing during the confrontation. While some individuals have alleged excessive use of force, police maintain the firing was necessary in self-defence. Further investigation is underway, they added.

To be sure, in India, when police open fire during crowd control, riots or self-defence situations, a formal inquiry is typically conducted to assess whether the use of force was lawful. If found unjustified, departmental proceedings and criminal charges may follow under the Police Act, 1861, state police manuals, and Supreme Court guidelines.