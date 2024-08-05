Cow vigilante shot at by cattle smugglers on Delhi-Mumbai E-way, dies

A 38-year-old cow vigilante succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in Sector 38 on Sunday night after being shot multiple times by cattle smugglers on June 15, said police. The deceased, identified as Sonu Yadav alias Sonu Sarpanch from Rewari, had been undergoing treatment since the incident, they added. Besides IPC sections, a case was registered under the Arms Act as well. (Representative photo)

According to police, the shooting occurred around 4.45am on June 15 on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ferozepur Jhirka, where Yadav and six others were chasing the smugglers’ vehicle based on a tip-off. The suspects were reportedly smuggling cattle from Rajasthan.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a member of Bajrang Dal and counsel for the vigilantes claimed that Yadav had excessive bleeding from the gunshot injury and remained unstable throughout his hospitalisation. Yadav had collapsed on July 5 before passing away, an officer aware of the case said, adding that the exact cause of death will be clear post-autopsy.

Cow vigilantes are now demanding ₹1 crore in compensation, a government job for Yadav’s wife, and martyr status for Yadav. Bhardwaj highlighted the increase in cattle smuggling incidents in recent years and the dangers faced by those trying to stop it.

“This is very unfortunate that the man who tried to save cows was shot and died after battling for nearly 50 days. He was the youngest in his family and financially supported his family as the sole breadwinner,” Bhardwaj said. He also referenced the 2013 case of Vikrant Yadav, a 24-year-old cow vigilante killed by cattle smugglers. Bhardwaj further claimed that Yadav’s family did not receive any government support and remains dependent on relatives.

The cow vigilantes have threatened to protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office and organise a rally if their demands are not met.

A case was registered under sections 13 (2) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and sections 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 25 of the Arms Act at Ferozepur Jhirka police station. Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the case.