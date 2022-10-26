Man succumbs to injuries three days after accident on NH-48

A man who was on his way back home in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, for Diwali celebrations succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, three days after his car collided with a truck on the National Highway (NH-48) near Binola in Bilaspur. The police said that the truck driver had suddenly stopped his vehicle on the highway, which resulted in head-on collision.

The police said that the incident took place on Saturday morning, when the deceased, identified as Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha (44), an executive with an automobile manufacturing firm in Manesar, left for his hometown after ending his shift.

The police said that Kushwaha was rushed to a hospital in Rewari, but was later shifted to a private hospital at Sector 43 after his condition deteriorated. He was on a ventilator till Tuesday morning but died later in the day.

The police said that Kushwaha was driving his Toyota Etios and a truck loaded with grains was moving ahead of his car. Police said that the truck driver suddenly slammed the brakes in the middle of the highway but the victim was not able to apply brakes on time. The police added that the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bilaspur police station, said that the truck driver fled the spot after leaving his vehicle. “Both the vehicles were seized from the spot. The truck driver’s identity has been ascertained but he is on the run. We will arrest him at the earliest,” he added.

The police said that Kushwaha is survived by his wife and three children — two daughters and a son, adding that his body was handed over to his family on Tuesday evening after a post-mortem.

The police said the initial FIR against the driver was registered under Section 279 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Sunday morning on the complaint of Kushwaha’s younger brother Raju Singh, but now Section 304A (causing death by negligence) would also be added in the case.