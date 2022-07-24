Man, two more arrested for plotting to murder his brother’s killer
A man, along with two of his associates, were arrested for allegedly planning to murder his brother’s killer and two car traders in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.
Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar, Mandeep aka Mannu, and Bhakti Lamba were apprehended near a government college in Sector 9A on Friday night. Three country-made breechloader pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession.
According to police, Rohit’s younger brother Sumit Kumar (31) was killed on the night of May 8 behind a community hall in Sector 9A by several suspects.
The brothers were at the hall to attend a marriage when eight people arrived at the venue with whom Rohit had a financial dispute. The men picked up a fight with Rohit and thrashed him. Sumit intervened with his friends and rescued Rohit. However, the suspects beat Sumit to death later, after chasing him out of the venue, police said.
According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), all the suspects involved in the lynching were arrested expect one named Vishu. “He is still on the run and police are trying to arrest him. Rohit wanted to shoot Vishu dead and avenge his brother’s death,” he said.
Sangwan said Rohit, Mandeep and Bhakti conducted a recce of Vishu’s house on July 20 and were looking for a chance to kill him as soon as he visited. They purchased the pistols and ammunition worth ₹20,000 from a firearm smuggler in Eta, Uttar Pradesh.
“They were waiting for a chance to execute their plan but were arrested by the crime branch team of Sikandarpur,” Sangwan informed.
The ACP further said Rohit also allegedly planned to kill two traders from Laxman Vihar in Sector-3A who deal in second hand cars. Rohit sold his car with help of these two traders to arrange money but was not paid the promised amount in entirety. The three arrested men don’t have any previous criminal record, police said.
B’khand’s historic forts to be developed as tourist hotspots
Lucknow: Historic forts of Bundelkhand will be developed as tourist hotspots to promote tourism in the region. The Yogi Adityanath government has identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres. The historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction. According to the state government, light and sound show, camping and trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.
Trust chairman collected ₹65.70 cr from 350 medical aspirants: ED
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its charge sheet filed against Mahadev Deshmukh, that the former president of charitable trust Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society, had collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara district when the medical college had no permission to admit students.
3 more held for Nuh DSP’s murder; nabbed cleaner is bipolar, say cops
Three men suspected to have accompanied the dumper driver who allegedly ran over and killed Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh were arrested by police from the Tauru area on Saturday. Police have so far arrested six suspects involved in the case, including the driver. They were arrested on Friday night and Saturday evening from different locations in Tauru, police said. Three of them have been taken on a two-day police remand.
Transparency in treatment is key for docs to prevent medicolegal cases: Experts
“Knowledge of the various nuances of medicolegal practice is incomplete without understanding how to prevent fallacies in medicolegal cases,” said speakers. Opening remarks were delivered by professor and head of the department of FMT, Dr Richa Choudhary. The guest of honour, DK Thakur, commissioner of police, deliberated on MLC prescriptions for doctors. Hospital administrators, clinicians, nurses, and students in these domains were the principal participants in CME.
In a first, Byculla zoo to get underwater crocodile viewing gallery
Mumbai Come October, the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, commonly called the Byculla zoo, is set to get Asia's first one-of-a-kind underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharials. Currently home to five crocodiles and two gharials, the zoo is capable of housing 20 more of both species. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a few more additions and is set to bring four crocodiles from Solapur zoo and seven gharials from Nandankanan in Odisha.
