Man, two more arrested for plotting to murder his brother’s killer

A man, along with two of his associates, were arrested for allegedly planning to murder his brother’s killer and two car traders in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar, Mandeep aka Mannu, and Bhakti Lamba were apprehended near a government college in Sector 9A on Friday night. Three country-made breechloader pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

According to police, Rohit’s younger brother Sumit Kumar (31) was killed on the night of May 8 behind a community hall in Sector 9A by several suspects.

The brothers were at the hall to attend a marriage when eight people arrived at the venue with whom Rohit had a financial dispute. The men picked up a fight with Rohit and thrashed him. Sumit intervened with his friends and rescued Rohit. However, the suspects beat Sumit to death later, after chasing him out of the venue, police said.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), all the suspects involved in the lynching were arrested expect one named Vishu. “He is still on the run and police are trying to arrest him. Rohit wanted to shoot Vishu dead and avenge his brother’s death,” he said.

Sangwan said Rohit, Mandeep and Bhakti conducted a recce of Vishu’s house on July 20 and were looking for a chance to kill him as soon as he visited. They purchased the pistols and ammunition worth ₹20,000 from a firearm smuggler in Eta, Uttar Pradesh.

“They were waiting for a chance to execute their plan but were arrested by the crime branch team of Sikandarpur,” Sangwan informed.

The ACP further said Rohit also allegedly planned to kill two traders from Laxman Vihar in Sector-3A who deal in second hand cars. Rohit sold his car with help of these two traders to arrange money but was not paid the promised amount in entirety. The three arrested men don’t have any previous criminal record, police said.