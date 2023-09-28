News / Cities / Gurugram News / Man waiting for father by side of road dies after truck runs him over in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Sep 28, 2023 10:23 PM IST

A 27-year-old man waiting on his motorcycle on the side of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (National Highway 48) near Panchgaon Chowk was killed after being run over by a speeding truck on Wednesday, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle near the accident site, which was later seized. (Representational image)
The incident occurred at 6.35am when the deceased man, Lokesh Kumar, and his father Omkar Nath, 50, were returning to their Pataudi home after visiting a relative.

According to police, Kumar stopped his motorcycle on the side of the road, and his father had gone to get bottled water to quench their thirst when the accident occurred.

The truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle near the accident site, which was later seized.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said that they were determining the driver’s identity with the truck owner’s help and that he would be arrested.

On Wednesday, a first information report was registered against the unidentified truck driver at Manesar police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) based on Nath’s complaint.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
