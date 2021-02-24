IND USA
Manager of infra company shot dead by burglar, fourth incident this month

The police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly shooting dead a 37-year-old senior manager of a road construction company in Sohna during a failed burglary attempt the previous night
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST

The police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly shooting dead a 37-year-old senior manager of a road construction company in Sohna during a failed burglary attempt the previous night. This is the fourth incident this month wherein people have been shot dead in the public.

The victim, identified as Rohit Sharma of Jalandhar in Punjab, was working with the infrastructure company for constructing an expressway connecting Gurugram and Mumbai.

The police said that Sharma used to live at the company’s site office in Sancholi village of Sohna, where there were regular thefts of construction material, such as steel and iron, reported from the site.

Ajay Vikram Singh, administrative officer of the company, said that they were working at the site around 11.45pm on Tuesday, when an unidentified person reached the spot in an i20 car. “He entered the premises when Rohit spotted him and inquire him about his purpose of visit. In the meanwhile, the accused pulled out gun and shot Rohit and fled the spot,” said Singh, adding that they took him to a hospital in Sector 38, where he died during treatment.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “Sharma, along with his colleague, went to the site and confronted the man, following which he took out a pistol and shot at him. Within seconds, he fled the spot.”

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sadar city police station.

Sangwan said that crime teams, with the help of informers, traced the car used in the crime to Sohna. However, when the teams reached the spot, the suspect was found to have fled the area. “The teams, based on technical surveillance, informers, and several raids, arrested him from Nuh,” he said.

The suspect was identified as Bhim Singh Raghav, of Roz Ka Meo in Nuh, who lived in a rented room in Sohna. He allegedly confessed to the murder and said he used to sell stolen materials to a supplier. He used to visit the company’s site office thrice a week, the police said. “He had lost his job during Covid-19 and was unable to make ends meet due to which he took to stealing and started picking up iron and steel from construction sites,” said Sangwan.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the Sohna crime team arrested the suspect within a few hours in the blind murder case. “The team will be rewarded for their good performance and will be given appreciation certificates,” he said.

Raghav was produced before a court on Wednesday and taken on two-day police remand. The police said that his involvement is expected in more such cases.

On Monday afternoon, a 28-year-old man was shot dead by at least two unidentified assailants in Feroz Gandhi colony of Sector 9. According to the police, the assailants fired 18 bullets, of which 15 hit the man, killing him on the spot. Family members of the victim said that there is no police fear among criminals as they easily flee the spot after murders. Police said they have solved 80% of the murders reported this year and have formed teams to crack the remaining cases.

