Manesar: Factories convey new wage laws to workers

Amid concerns over worker unrest, industries in IMT Manesar have moved swiftly to reassure their workforce, with thousands of factories initiating communication on revised wages in line with new labour laws. Police personnel seen with protesting workers on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

There are around 3,000 factories in IMT Manesar industrial area with an approximate workforce of between 3.5 to 4 lakh people. Officials said that, of them, up to one lakh workers are of unskilled and contractual category who are working on minimum wages.

Manoj Tyagi, general secretary of the IMT Industrial Association, Manesar, said that they are in constant touch with the owners and management of the various industrial units over wage hike so that no further protests or violence takes place.

“Haryana government already made an official announcement about revised salary to be given to unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers in which 35% increment has been given. All the industries will abide by the directions of the central and state government on this matter,” he said.

“We can’t ignore the well-being of the workers. The industries are running because of them,” he said.

Prahlad Kumar Godara, vice-president, Munjal Showa Ltd, which manufactures automobile spare parts, said they had issued a circular for their plant in the hub regarding the wage hike. “After protest by workers at our plant on Saturday, we had detailed discussion with the district administration and labour department officials assuring them about increasing wages as per the revised minimum pay,” he said.

“We have an overall strength of at least 1,000 workers and staff at our Manesar plant who were working under The Apprentices Act and we were paying them remuneration which was already higher that what was fixed by the government under the said act,” he said.

Godara said that even then, they have agreed to pay their workforce at Manesar and Gurugram plant as per the revised minimum wage.

Atul Mukhi, owner of Cosmo India Private Ltd, in IMT Manesar Sector-3, which is into automotive spare manufacturing, said he has a work force of around 150 to 170 persons. “The management had interaction with all the workers to inform them about wage hike as per the minimum wage fixed for various category of workers,” he said.

Mukhi, also the president of the IMT industrial association, said well-being of workers is foremost. “If workers are underpaid, factory owners will be the ultimate sufferers. We welcome the minimum wage hike by the government. It is going to positively affect the lifestyle of the families of the workers,” he added.