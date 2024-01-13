Manesar intensifies cleanliness drive, warns officials of action over laxity

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has appointed nodal officers to conduct inspections of different areas in the city twice a week following complaints from residents about poor sanitation, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. MCM will take strict action against individuals or private agencies involved in sanitation in different zones for any laxity or negligence in work, said officials. (HT Archive)

The officials will ensure that cleanliness standards are met, and give regular updates on the same to the municipal commissioner, they added. MCM will take strict action against individuals or private agencies involved in sanitation in different zones for any laxity or negligence in work, said officials.

“We will conduct surprise visits across the city and if we find any area or road with garbage or construction and demolition waste, we will take action against the concerned official,” said MCM commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg.

On Friday, Garg held a meeting with officials regarding the sanitation system.

“Nodal officers will conduct inspections twice a week in their respective zones. Information about the inspections will be shared with me. If dirt or waste is found, the nodal officer will issue a written notice to the concerned sanitation inspector and seek a response. We will have to take proactive measures to address the sanitation issues and to maintain a continuous feedback loop for improvement,” said Garg.

The commissioner said that action would also be taken against those who ignore the notice by filing charge sheets. “If the agency responsible for sanitation work is not working according to the specified conditions, penalties will be imposed on the private agencies,” he said.

Last year in July, MCM had launched a helpline number (7428860890) where residents could report garbage dumping or sanitation workers’ laxity. According to MCM officials, the number belongs to a private agency in charge of sanitation in the area and will be operational from 9am to 5pm.