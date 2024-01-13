close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Manesar intensifies cleanliness drive, warns officials of action over laxity

Manesar intensifies cleanliness drive, warns officials of action over laxity

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jan 14, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has appointed nodal officers to conduct inspections of different areas in the city

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has appointed nodal officers to conduct inspections of different areas in the city twice a week following complaints from residents about poor sanitation, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

MCM will take strict action against individuals or private agencies involved in sanitation in different zones for any laxity or negligence in work, said officials. (HT Archive)
MCM will take strict action against individuals or private agencies involved in sanitation in different zones for any laxity or negligence in work, said officials. (HT Archive)

The officials will ensure that cleanliness standards are met, and give regular updates on the same to the municipal commissioner, they added. MCM will take strict action against individuals or private agencies involved in sanitation in different zones for any laxity or negligence in work, said officials.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“We will conduct surprise visits across the city and if we find any area or road with garbage or construction and demolition waste, we will take action against the concerned official,” said MCM commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg.

On Friday, Garg held a meeting with officials regarding the sanitation system.

“Nodal officers will conduct inspections twice a week in their respective zones. Information about the inspections will be shared with me. If dirt or waste is found, the nodal officer will issue a written notice to the concerned sanitation inspector and seek a response. We will have to take proactive measures to address the sanitation issues and to maintain a continuous feedback loop for improvement,” said Garg.

The commissioner said that action would also be taken against those who ignore the notice by filing charge sheets. “If the agency responsible for sanitation work is not working according to the specified conditions, penalties will be imposed on the private agencies,” he said.

Last year in July, MCM had launched a helpline number (7428860890) where residents could report garbage dumping or sanitation workers’ laxity. According to MCM officials, the number belongs to a private agency in charge of sanitation in the area and will be operational from 9am to 5pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On