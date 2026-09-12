Gurugram: Police said on Friday that three members of a family were booked after an altercation with their neighbours – a woman and her son – over a trivial car parking dispute in Palwal turned violent, ending with the man’s ear being bitten off and severed. Man’s ear bitten off during parking brawl in Ggm, 3 booked

Police said the victims were Manpreet Singh, 36, and his mother Suresh Bedi, 52, a resident of Adarsh Colony in Palwal.

Police identified the suspect as Abhilash Sehrawat, 35, and his parents Ravi Sherawat, 53 and Pushpa Sehrawat, 51.

A police officer said Abhilash bit off Manpreet’s ear during the scuffle, which was severed. Abhilash, who also sustained injuries to his right eye and other body parts, was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors operated on his ear and tried to fix it.

The officer said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Monday when Manpreet’s maternal uncle left his car parked at the entrance of the colony road due to space crunch.

“Abhilash could not bring his car inside due to Manpreet uncle’s car at the entrance. When Manpreet came out to remove the car, Abhilash allegedly hurled abuses and assaulted him,” the officer said.

“Meanwhile, Abhilash’s father, Ravi, also came out and allegedly assaulted Manpreet with a rod. During the assault, Abhilash bit Manpreet’s ear, severing it, when both were trying to pin each other down,” the officer said.

Police said Manpreet’s mother, Bedi, and a couple rushed out to rescue him, but the suspects assaulted them too while Ravi allegedly tried to choke Bedi. The brawl ended only after more neighbours came out and rescued the mother-son duo.

Manpreet, speaking to HT, said he received at least 12 stitches in his ear as doctors tried to reattach it. “They are still not sure if my outer ear will get reattached,” he added.

On Manpreet’s complaint, police registered an FIR against the trio under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday.

Krishan Gopal, station house officer of Palwal Camp police station, said that Abhilash and Ravi were arrested on Wednesday. “However, they were later granted bail,” he said.