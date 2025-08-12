MCG approves major infra proposals, elects finance committee members

The general house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday saw the approval of multiple civic and infrastructure development proposals and the induction of new members, setting the city’s agenda for sustainable growth. At the start of the meeting, three newly nominated members, Sachin Devtwal, Vikrant Yadav, and Krishan Swami, were administered the oath of office. (HT Archive)

These proposals included expanding rainwater harvesting systems across the city, installing name boards for council members, approving a streetlight rate contract, transferring land to the health department for setting up an urban primary health centre, and reducing certain development charges. The House also approved plans to hold special camps for water connection meters and to establish one compressed biogas plant in each of the four municipal zones.

Held at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration in Sector 18, the session brought together elected representatives, senior officials, and stakeholders to address urgent urban issues. Three newly nominated members took the oath of office during the meeting, which also featured the election of two councillors to the MCG’s finance and contract committee. This committee is now tasked with overseeing critical aspects of the corporation’s financial and contractual affairs.

Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is consistently working for the city’s overall development and is implementing plans that prioritise the needs of citizens. She emphasised that concrete measures are being taken in areas such as rainwater harvesting, sewage management, drinking water supply, and environmental conservation. The Mayor urged all councillors to promote public participation in their respective wards to ensure that everyone plays an active role in building a clean, safe, and modern Gurugram. “The benefits of the corporation’s initiatives will only be maximised when ordinary citizens are actively involved,” she added.

The meeting included the presentation of the 2023–24 audit report, followed by discussions on various development-oriented proposals that received unanimous approval.

Environmental sustainability and infrastructure resilience were recurring themes throughout the session. Councillors highlighted the importance of rainwater harvesting, sewage management, and providing clean drinking water, alongside measures to strengthen environmental conservation. They stressed the need for public participation to ensure lasting results and foster community ownership of these initiatives.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner briefed the House on ongoing efforts to modernise infrastructure, improve transparency in civic works, and implement effective grievance redressal mechanisms. “The Sewerage Monitoring Cell has identified 40 critical points in the city’s drainage network, with phased plans to resolve these issues by April 2026. Modern technology and systematic monitoring will be central to ensuring swift responses to citizen complaints,” he said.

The meeting saw active participation from councillors representing multiple wards, as well as senior officials including additional commissioners, joint commissioners, the municipal secretary, and heads of the engineering, accounts, and town planning departments. The session reflected a shared commitment to accelerating Gurugram’s transformation into a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable urban centre.

Municipal Corporation of Manesar

Separately, elections for the finance and contract committee of the Manesar Municipal Corporation were held peacefully on Monday under the chairmanship of Mayor Dr. Inderjit Kaur Yadav. Four councillors contested two positions, with 21 votes cast in total. Ward 10 councillor Ram Prakash secured eight votes, Ward 17 councillor Suman Kumari seven, Ward 4 councillor Ripu Sharma six, and Ward 20 councillor Pratap Singh none.