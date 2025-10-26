MCG bans release of untreated sewage into Gurugram drains

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has banned the discharge of untreated sewage water into natural creeks and master drains across the district, taking a stringent stance on pollution control, officials said. Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has warned that any individual, business, or institution found releasing sewage into these drains will face strict punitive action, including the demolition of buildings.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the Sewerage Management Cell (SMC) at the MCG headquarters on Friday. Officials said that several paying guest accommodations (PGs) and commercial establishments situated near natural creeks have been found directly discharging untreated wastewater into these channels. Commissioner Dahiya directed officials to initiate demolition proceedings against such violators.

“Discharging untreated sewage into natural drains severely harms the environment and public health. We are determined to ensure a clean and pollution-free city. Proper sewage management is non-negotiable,” said Dahiya.

The commissioner said the move is part of MCG’s wider initiative to improve urban hygiene, prevent water contamination, and safeguard citizens’ health. He urged residents and institutions to ensure that sewage from their premises is linked to an approved treatment or disposal system.

As part of the plan, the MCG has set a six-month deadline for implementing a permanent solution to stop all untreated sewage discharges into city drains. Officials have been instructed to prepare a comprehensive list of all points where untreated sewage is being released and to take immediate corrective measures.

Additionally, the civic body will remove all untreated discharge connections linked to Leg-1, Leg-2, and Leg-3 drains, which form key components of Gurugram’s sewerage network, officials said. The MCG has urged citizens to report violations to the Sewerage Management Cell at +91 9728411114, +91 9149244041, +91 7982561069, +91 9821395122, or +91 7042662340.