MCG chief inspects civic issues of Mohammadpur Jharsa Village

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner, Ashok Kumar Garg, inspected the Mohammadpur Jharsa village on Saturday to assess the sewer overflow and sanitation issues, and directed officials to ensure immediate solutions to the identified problems, officials said on Sunday.

During the inspection, Garg noticed an open manhole cover posing significant safety risk. He sought an explanation from the concerned junior engineer (JE) and directed officials to take swift corrective measure, as he stressed that such issues need to be addressed without delay to prevent accidents and health hazards.

Interacting with the villagers, the commissioner said that payments to contractors for sewer cleaning would only be released after obtaining satisfaction certificates from residents.

To enhance sanitation measures, Garg announced that dedicated sanitation workers would be deployed in the village, and a list of these workers would be shared with the villagers. He also said that the village chaupal would serve as the designated attendance point for the sanitation staff to ensure accountability and transparency in work, the officials said.

About infrastructure improvement, the commissioner talked of plans to introduce a new drainage system to address waterlogging issues and facilitate better water management. Residents were also assured that water supply from the boosting station would commence soon.

Garg also announced that the sewer cleaning work would be expedited, and the construction of the Truck Union to Sihi Road would begin soon. Besides, he instructed Vishal Kumar, the joint commissioner, to regularly visit the village to monitor progress and ensure timely resolution of civic issues.