Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
MCG chief orders strict grievance redress, crackdown on encroachments

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jun 25, 2025 10:16 AM IST

Officials have been asked by MCG comissioner Pradeep Dahiya to prioritise grievances raised during Jan Samvad events, Samadhan Shivirs, SMGT, and CM Window initiatives

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Tuesday issued firm directions to all departments to ensure prompt redressal of public grievances, enhance transparency, and take strict action against encroachments across the city. The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting with senior civic officials. 

Dahiya reiterated that accountability, transparency, and strict monitoring would be central to strengthening service delivery and civic order in Gurugram (HT Photo)
Dahiya reiterated that accountability, transparency, and strict monitoring would be central to strengthening service delivery and civic order in Gurugram (HT Photo)

“Every problem has a solution if approached with the right process and dedication. Public grievances cannot be ignored under any circumstances,” said Dahiya, stressing that resolving citizen complaints must remain the civic body’s top priority. 

The meeting reviewed complaints received from multiple platforms, including the GMDA Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) portal, PM Window, CM Window, Sameer Portal, Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT), and the Swachh City Portal. Dahiya directed that once complaints are resolved, the status must be promptly updated on the respective portals to ensure accountability and build public trust. Joint commissioners and the chief engineer have been assigned to monitor compliance. 

The commissioner instructed zonal and enforcement teams to conduct regular field inspections to identify unresolved complaints and prevent civic violations. “Many complaints are recurring, especially regarding sanitation, potholes, and unauthorised street vendors. Teams should be proactive in identifying such issues before they are formally reported,” he added. 

Dahiya reiterated that accountability, transparency, and strict monitoring would be central to strengthening service delivery and civic order in Gurugram. Highlighting enforcement, the commissioner also called for zero tolerance towards encroachments. “Encroachments cause inconvenience and compromise public safety. There will be no leniency towards illegal structures or encroachers,” he said, directing that footpaths, roads, markets, and public spaces be kept encroachment-free. 

Further, officials have been asked to prioritise grievances raised during Jan Samvad events, Samadhan Shivirs, SMGT, and CM Window initiatives. “These platforms serve as direct channels for citizens to communicate their concerns. Prompt resolution not only improves administrative efficiency but also enhances citizen satisfaction,” Dahiya said. 

