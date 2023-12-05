MCG clears 1,100 tonnes of garbage on third day of cleanliness campaign

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday said that it has cleared over 1,100 tonnes of garbage from the city. As many as 52 teams of officials and workers remained deployed on the third day of the week-long campaign to remove heaps of waste littering the city, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. MCG workers clean garbage on the stretch from MDI Chowk to Police Line on Monday. (Parveen Kumar)

MCG has been forced to launch a special drive to clear waste after over 3,000 sanitation workers have been on strike for 54 days.

In the last three days, MCG managed to lift over 3,000 tonnes of garbage lying across the city.

An MCG spokesperson on Monday said that on the second day of the special cleanliness drive, the civic agency managed to collect 1,100 tonnes of garbage that included construction and horticulture waste. “The agency has deployed 52 teams with adequate men and machinery to collect garbage, which is being transported to Bandhwari. Garbage, debris and horticulture waste have been lying on various roads, green belt areas and public places. The garbage from waste collection centres is being picked up using earthmoving machines and is being transported using dumpers,” the spokesperson said.

To execute the cleanliness drive, MCG said that more than 100 tractor trolleys have been deployed to collect garbage while separate teams have been deployed to collect and transport construction and horticulture waste.

Earlier on Sunday, civic agency said it collected 700 tonnes of construction waste and 80 trolleys of horticultural waste was collected and removed from city roads on Sunday.

On Monday, the third day of the campaign, the MCG spokesperson said that the cleanliness drive was carried out at John Hall, Atul Kataria Chowk, near Sukhrali Mandir, Palam Vihar Road, Sabzi Mandi, Carterpuri, Khandsa, Basai, Prempuri, near Jain Mandir, Jacobpura near Arya Samaj Mandir and Sabzi Mandi. The teams also cleaned other roads, including Maharana Pratap Chowk to Fawwara Chowk, Krishna Chowk to Rezangla Chowk, Rezangla Chowk to Old Delhi Road, Khandsa Road, Old and New Railway Road, the spokesperson added.