MCG commissioner chairs monthly review meeting, issues key directions

GurugramThe monthly review meeting to assess the progress of civic works, sanitation drives, and public service delivery was conducted on Wednesday, chaired by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya through virtual mode, along with officials from MCG, Sohna municipal council, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi municipal council, and Farrukhnagar municipal committee in attendance. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya through virtual mode on Wednesday instructed officials to accelerate preparations for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, including timely uploading of documentation and ensuring compliance with ground-level benchmarks. (HT Archive)

One of the key proposals discussed was the development of a Waste-to-Wonder Park in Sohna, aimed at promoting waste reuse while creating an attractive public space. The commissioner instructed Sohna officials to prepare a detailed plan for the project.

Dahiya emphasised that tenders for door-to-door garbage collection and mechanised road sweeping should be kept ready, with strict attention to quality to ensure long-term benefits for citizens. He further clarified that sanitation-related payments will only be processed through the solid waste management monitoring portal. The discussion also covered the strengthening of material recovery facilities (MRFs), secondary collection points, public toilets, footpaths, and green belts.

Highlighting improvements in manpower, Dahiya noted that MCG now has 80 assistant sanitation inspectors, enabling faster garbage collection, challan issuance, and monitoring. He instructed officials to accelerate preparations for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, including timely uploading of documentation and ensuring compliance with ground-level benchmarks. Data of ragpickers is to be compiled and they will be deployed at secondary collection points to boost segregation and processing.

Dahiya also called for beautification of parks and green belts, stating there is “ample scope for horticulture” and urging officials to design better greening plans. Reviewing the Haryana City Sanitation Campaign and Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan, he stressed the need for awareness programmes in schools, markets, and public places.

On administrative matters, Dahiya directed that distribution of Lal Dora certificates be expedited, with patwaris, ZTOs, and clerks already assigned to the task. Similarly, property tax self-certification, claims, and objections must be resolved on time, with strict orders not to keep files pending, rejected, or reverted without valid reasons.

The commissioner noted that sanitation systems had already improved under the state campaign, with more earthmovers and tractors deployed in wards and continuous awareness drives strengthening public participation. “Officials must work with seriousness and commitment so that citizens receive timely services and the image of our cities grows stronger,” he said.