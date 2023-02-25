Home / Cities / Gurugram News / MCG drive to install water meters from next week

MCG drive to install water meters from next week

ByLeena Dhankhar
Feb 25, 2023 01:21 AM IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed a special committee that will start a drive to install water meters from next week, officials said on Friday

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed a special committee that will start a drive to install water meters from next week, officials said on Friday.

Gurugram, India-January 13, 2023: A view of Indra colony Wazirabad village; MCG has allowed the subdivision of 100 sq yards plots and allowed registration of upto 50 sq yards in areas under its jurisdiction, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 13 January 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar)(Pic to go with Abhishek's story)
Gurugram, India-January 13, 2023: A view of Indra colony Wazirabad village; MCG has allowed the subdivision of 100 sq yards plots and allowed registration of upto 50 sq yards in areas under its jurisdiction, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 13 January 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar)(Pic to go with Abhishek's story)

The civic body in 2021 had hired a private contractor for reading water meters and issuing bills to residents. Presently, the MCG generates water bills for 201,448 water connections, of which only 27,131 are metered, said officials.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said orders have also been issued to repair water meters that are lying defunct. He also said that a meeting was held with officials and they were directed to ensure that potable water supply is strengthened before the temperatures start rising from March.

Officials said villages such as Badshahpur, Jharsa and Sukhrali are yet to get water meters. “Once meters are installed, there will be less wastage of water and the civic body will be able to generate revenue,” said Meena.

Meena said Gurugram city has 525,000 property ids, but MCG does not supply water in all the areas. “We want to increase the number of water meters in areas under the MCG jurisdiction, so that bills can be generated. For consumers who do not have water meters installed at their homes, bills will be issued according to the fixed rate,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out