MCG forms panel to probe, fix water revenue loss in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set up a high-level committee on Tuesday to tackle the persistent issue of poor water charge recovery and revenue leakages. The committee, comprising senior civic officials, has been mandated to review existing gaps in the water revenue system, recommend reforms, and suggest corrective action to boost collections. Officials said the committee will examine audit paras from both internal reviews and external audits conducted by state authorities. (HT Archive)

The three-member committee will be chaired by additional commissioner Yash Jaluka, with executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar Gupta as member secretary and assistant engineer (HQ) Anju Bala as member. The panel is expected to bring technical, administrative, and policy expertise to the task.

Water charges constitute a major non-tax revenue source for the MCG, but recovery rates have remained suboptimal for years, said officials. “Outstanding dues from bulk water users, irregular meter readings, inaccurate billing, and inefficient distribution of bills have contributed to revenue shortfalls,” said an MCG official, adding that systemic reforms are necessary to correct these lapses.

“Revenue recovery is directly linked to service quality. Our residents deserve reliable, uninterrupted water supply, and for that, we need financial discipline and accountability. This committee will help us identify the gaps and implement practical solutions,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

The committee’s scope of work includes preparing an exhaustive strategy for recovering pending dues, conducting a five-year comparative revenue analysis, and scrutinising audit observations highlighting discrepancies in water billing, meter reading, and service delivery. Officials said the committee will examine audit paras from both internal reviews and external audits conducted by state authorities. The committee is also expected to suggest the use of technology which will include exploring smart meter installations, digital payment systems, and automated bill generation to curb manual errors and fraud.

Strengthening water charge recovery is part of a broader civic strategy to improve municipal finances and reduce dependency on state grants, said officials. The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within a stipulated timeline, with the MCG emphasising strict adherence to its directives.

With rising demand for water in Gurugram due to urban expansion, officials believe improving revenue efficiency is critical to funding infrastructure upgrades and ensuring sustainable water supply for the city’s growing population.