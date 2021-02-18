IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / MCG, Gurujal plan pilot urban forest based on Miyawaki method
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG, Gurujal plan pilot urban forest based on Miyawaki method

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the district administration’s Gurujal society are planning to develop an urban forest in the city using a technique developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, whose methods have been gaining popularity across India
READ FULL STORY
By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the district administration’s Gurujal society are planning to develop an urban forest in the city using a technique developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, whose methods have been gaining popularity across India. Gurujal has shortlisted at least 10 available open spaces in the city where a pilot project — to test the feasibility of this proposal — will begin later this year, officials privy to the matter confirmed.

The Miyawaki method is heavily dependent on enhancing soil quality by first digging up the earth, and then pouring in large amounts of compost and natural material such as rice husk, which help retain water. Saplings (or seeds) are then scattered close together, forcing plants to compete with one another for space and sunlight, resulting in a green cover that can be up to 30 times denser and 10 times taller than traditional plantations.

The use of native vegetation — with emphasis on four to five dominant species — is a key feature of this method, that also requires a careful, pre-emptive analysis of local agro-climactic conditions.

“We have surveyed about 10 locations where we can test this concept. The most suitable so far is a two-acre plot owned by the MCG in Sector 109. We had started plantation work there last year to develop a city forest, but the saplings did not survive. Now, the area is under consideration for this Miyawaki forest. We are in talks with a Bengaluru-based organisation that has done multiple projects using this method, and will be finalising timelines soon,” said Anjali Singh, community outreach coordinator, Gurujal.

Officials said that the proposal is only in a preliminary stage, and that greater proof of concept is required before full-scale plantation work can begin. “The Miyawaki method is much more expensive than traditional plantation, and requires close monitoring and regular maintenance for the first three to four years. After that, the forest becomes self-sustaining. We will need to first do a small scale experiment if this can be done in Gurugram,” said Singh, adding that no specific plans or budgets have been detailed for the final project as yet.

Miyawaki horticulture has been gaining popularity in India in recent years due to the tall, dense vegetation that it can be created in a relatively small amount of time. NGOs, as well as urban local bodies in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, have all launched their own Miyawaki plantations in the last three to four years, though privately developed plantations — such as those on institutional campuses — have used this approach earlier.

Vijay Dhasama, an eco-restoration practitioner who helmed the development of Gurugram’s Aravalli Biodiversity Park, likened the Miyawaki method to “gardening on steroids”. “This process can be very expensive, touching almost 12 lakh just for completing plantation work on a single acre of land, as per my own rough calculations. The plants need to be fed and monitored constantly. This sort of intensive horticulture would not be well suited for dry-deciduous forest ecosystems that are native to Gurugram. The term Miyawaki ‘forest’ is a misnomer. These are not natural forests,” he said.

Dhasmana also said that it is too early to declare India’s Miyawaki forests — for which there is no official count — as a success story. “These plantations will be self-sustaining only if there are enough resources available for them to grow. Such resources, such as good soil and water, are constantly under threat in urban settings. There are also no long-term studies done, specifically in India, which show that the Miyawaki method provides any more ecological benefit than others. On the contrary, its popularity seems to be driven more by the perceived aesthetic value of tall plantations,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Protesters take over railway tracks at Patli station; impact minimal, say police

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Farmers protesting against the three central farm laws held a four-hour rail roko agitation on Thursday from noon to 4pm at Patli in Farrukhnagar, to pressurise the central government to repeal the laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Footfall remains low for first and second dose vaccinations

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
At least 69
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

U-turn ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza compounds traffic issues

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
A U-turn ahead of the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Manesar side is adding to the congestion at the toll plaza as a large number of vehicles going towards Gurugram have to wait for commuters from the other side to take the U-turn
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Penalty collection up at Kherki Daula toll plaza, traffic woes continue

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Following the implementation of the digital-only toll collection at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the penalty collected from commuters not using FASTags has increased by four to five times on Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Foetus recovered from drain in Sec 31 private colony

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
A foetus was found in a drain in a private colony of Sector 31 on Wednesday evening, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Woman dies after being hit by car driven by learner

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST
A 26-year-old woman was killed after a novice car driver allegedly hit her in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG, Gurujal plan pilot urban forest based on Miyawaki method

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the district administration’s Gurujal society are planning to develop an urban forest in the city using a technique developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, whose methods have been gaining popularity across India
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Delivery of government schemes remains poor in Gurugram district

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram remains a poorly performing district in the state with regard to timely delivery of services under Right to Service (RTS) Act, as over 37,000 applications related to government schemes and services are pending to be addressed by various government departments on the Antyodaya Saral e-governance platform
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: DTCP asks revenue dept not to register properties without NoC

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) wrote to the revenue department on Wednesday urging that the registration of properties that have been sealed should not be carried out till a no-objection certificate (NoC) is issued by the department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: Notices to house owners over illegal use of property

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to 30 house owners in Palam Vihar and Uppal Southend localities, where residential premises are allegedly being misused to run commercial establishments such as shops, boutiques, offices of property dealers, gyms and clinics
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Constructions on Aravalli land in Raisina razed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The Sohna municipal corporation on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive against at least 10 constructions on Aravalli land in Raisina village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Leachate from landfill site spills outside boundary, blocks local road access

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Leachate from the rear side of Bandhwari landfill site situated on Aravalli land has been spilling outside its boundary on to the adjoining road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram shortlisted for second round of cycling challenge

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Gurugram has progressed to the second round of India Cycles4Change challenge, to facilitate quick implementation of cycling friendly initiatives in response to the Covid-19 outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to take over 17 project sites after cancellation of licences

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The department of town and country planning(DTCP) has decided to take over 17 commercial and residential project sites after their licences were cancelled due to non-payment of external development charges(EDC), incomplete works, apart for other reasons in the last one year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Fire department proposes tech upgrades, new stations to reduce response time

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
In a bid to reduce response time, officials have proposed to install GPS trackers in all fire tenders and link them to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) integrated command control centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP