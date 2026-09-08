MCG hires nodal aides across all Gurugram wards to boost sanitation redressal

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday appointed Sanitation Nodal Assistants (SNAs) in all 36 wards to strengthen field-level monitoring of sanitation services, improve accountability and ensure timely redressal of complaints. MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said ward-level monitoring will strengthen accountability and improve follow-up on sanitation complaints. (HT Archive)

The appointments were made through an order issued by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, under which assistant sanitation inspectors have been designated as SNAs for their respective wards. The SNAs will conduct regular field inspections, monitor sanitation work and ensure deficiencies identified during inspections are addressed promptly.

They will specifically monitor waste removal from Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), door-to-door garbage collection and other sanitation services. They will also oversee cleanliness of roads, streets and public places and take up other sanitation-related issues and deficiencies reported in their wards.

“The move is aimed at establishing a continuous field-level monitoring mechanism so that sanitation problems are identified and resolved before they escalate into persistent complaints,” said Dahiya.

As per the order, SNAs will have to record all field inspections on the MCG Inspection App, including details of inspections, deficiencies identified and action taken. Any shortcomings will have to be brought to the attention of the concerned field staff or agency, followed by monitoring to ensure their resolution.

The SNAs will also monitor sanitation complaints received through various channels, including those raised by officers, resident welfare associations (RWAs), citizen representatives and other authorised platforms. Complaints concerning GVPs, door-to-door waste collection, road cleanliness and other sanitation services will be prioritised.

Serious, recurring or pending complaints will be brought to the notice of the concerned joint commissioner for further action. The order also states that merely marking a complaint as resolved will not be sufficient. SNAs will have to follow up until the deficiency is actually rectified, after which the complaint can be marked as resolved.

The civic body has also introduced a daily reporting mechanism for SNAs. Serious sanitation issues requiring immediate intervention will have to be reported to senior officers without waiting for the routine daily report.

Dahiya said regular field monitoring and accountability were essential to improving the city’s sanitation system. The ward-wise appointment of SNAs, he said, would make it more effective to identify deficiencies, monitor complaints and ensure their time-bound resolution. He also directed officials to take immediate action on serious or recurring problems and ensure continued follow-up until deficiencies identified in the field are rectified.