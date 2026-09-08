MCG hires nodal aides across all Gurugram wards to boost sanitation redressal
The civic body said the new mechanism aims to identify sanitation deficiencies early and ensure time-bound action before complaints become persistent.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday appointed Sanitation Nodal Assistants (SNAs) in all 36 wards to strengthen field-level monitoring of sanitation services, improve accountability and ensure timely redressal of complaints.
The appointments were made through an order issued by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, under which assistant sanitation inspectors have been designated as SNAs for their respective wards. The SNAs will conduct regular field inspections, monitor sanitation work and ensure deficiencies identified during inspections are addressed promptly.
They will specifically monitor waste removal from Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), door-to-door garbage collection and other sanitation services. They will also oversee cleanliness of roads, streets and public places and take up other sanitation-related issues and deficiencies reported in their wards.
“The move is aimed at establishing a continuous field-level monitoring mechanism so that sanitation problems are identified and resolved before they escalate into persistent complaints,” said Dahiya.
As per the order, SNAs will have to record all field inspections on the MCG Inspection App, including details of inspections, deficiencies identified and action taken. Any shortcomings will have to be brought to the attention of the concerned field staff or agency, followed by monitoring to ensure their resolution.
The SNAs will also monitor sanitation complaints received through various channels, including those raised by officers, resident welfare associations (RWAs), citizen representatives and other authorised platforms. Complaints concerning GVPs, door-to-door waste collection, road cleanliness and other sanitation services will be prioritised.
Serious, recurring or pending complaints will be brought to the notice of the concerned joint commissioner for further action. The order also states that merely marking a complaint as resolved will not be sufficient. SNAs will have to follow up until the deficiency is actually rectified, after which the complaint can be marked as resolved.
The civic body has also introduced a daily reporting mechanism for SNAs. Serious sanitation issues requiring immediate intervention will have to be reported to senior officers without waiting for the routine daily report.
Dahiya said regular field monitoring and accountability were essential to improving the city’s sanitation system. The ward-wise appointment of SNAs, he said, would make it more effective to identify deficiencies, monitor complaints and ensure their time-bound resolution. He also directed officials to take immediate action on serious or recurring problems and ensure continued follow-up until deficiencies identified in the field are rectified.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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