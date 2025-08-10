MCG inducts 57 inspectors to boost cleanliness, tackle waste in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Friday held a meeting with 57 newly appointed assistant sanitation inspectors, urging them to perform their duties with diligence, responsibility, and complete transparency. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya at the meeting with the new inspectors on Friday. (HT Photo)

“You have been given an opportunity to serve in a government department—consider it a mission and set a positive example through your work. Any negligence or laxity in duty would invite strict action,” MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya told the new officials, who were recently recruited through the Haryana Skill Employment Corporation.

The sanitation inspectors were appointed amid the rising concerns in the city and residents widely sharing pictures and videos of garbage piles, blocked drains, and overflowing waste bins on various social media platforms. These visuals have drawn public attention to the poor state of cleanliness in several neighbourhoods, with many urging the MCG to take swift measures.

Of the 57 inspectors, 15 have been assigned to Zone 1, while Zones 2, 3, and 4 will each have 14 inspectors. The commissioner directed that all inspectors must reach their designated areas by 7am daily and record sanitation workers’ attendance on the Solid Waste Management (SWM) portal.

Key responsibilities of the officials include ensuring cleanliness in their assigned areas, preventing litter, debris, and polythene waste, and monitoring the door-to-door waste collection system. Inspectors must liaise with local councillors, RWA representatives, and residents to address complaints and ensure prompt solutions. Any issues such as sewerage blockages must be reported immediately to the junior engineer concerned.

Inspectors are also tasked to ensure that garbage-vulnerable points are cleaned regularly, garbage trolleys do not overflow, and waste is removed promptly. They will monitor and penalise illegal dumping, enforce solid waste, plastic waste, and C&D waste management rules, and prevent wastage of drinking water.

Additionally, inspectors will survey households to track who collects waste and where it is disposed of, ensuring all household waste reaches secondary collection points.

“Maintain regular communication with councillors, RWAs, and community leaders to identify and resolve local issues in a time-bound manner,” Dahiya added.