MCG issues guidelines on stray dog management

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday released comprehensive guidelines for stray dogs management, in line with the Supreme Court’s order passed on August 11. The new guidelines are designed to address stray dog-related incidents swiftly, enhance public safety and ensure a balanced approach to animal welfare in the urban areas, said officials aware of the development. Feeding stations for strays must be placed away from crowded spots, children’s playgrounds, staircases, and main entrances, says the guidelines. (PTI)

According to the new guidelines, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and society management will now be responsible for ensuring proper feeding arrangements for community animals within their areas. Feeding stations for strays must be placed away from crowded spots, children’s playgrounds, staircases, and main entrances. The guidelines also specify that feeding times should be scheduled in a way that does not cause inconvenience to senior citizens or children.

In case of any disputes, MCG will also constitute an Animal Welfare Committee, which will include the chief veterinary officer, a police representative, a member from the SPCA or state board, a recognised animal welfare organisation, a local authority veterinarian, the complainant, and a representative from the concerned RWA.

Vineeta Khosla, president of the Greenwoods C Block RWA in Sector 45, said, “There is no designated area in Block C except for the land owned by MCG. We have already sent a letter requesting permission to construct a feeding point and are awaiting a response.”

Suneeta Sharma, a dog lover and resident of Sushant Lok, emphasised that RWAs must take this issue seriously, as designated feeding points would provide significant relief to residents nearby. “Although MCG has entrusted the authority to RWAs, they should still monitor whether these guidelines are being properly followed,” she said.

The guidelines also specify that dogs will be returned to the streets only after they are sterilised by the MCG authorities. However, aggressive dogs will be kept in separate enclosures and will not be released back into the community.

Dr Preetpal Yadav, joint commissioner at MCG, shared that two dog shelters, located in Begumpur Khatola and Basai, are already ready and will soon be handed over to MCG for operation.

“We have floated the tender for the third dog shelter. Bidding will begin on October 13, and we are hopeful that some agencies will come forward,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, the guidelines also state that action will be taken against anyone obstructing the implementation of these directives. Animal-loving citizens interested in adopting stray dogs can apply at the chief medical officer’s office of the MCG (Sector 39). The selected dogs will be tagged and handed over to the applicant, with measures in place to ensure that the adopted dogs do not return to the streets.