MCG launches cleanliness drives for active citizen participation

A series of cleanliness drives were carried out across the city on Sunday, with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) urging citizens to actively participate in cleanliness efforts. The drive spanned across markets to residential colonies, aiming to spread awareness about sanitation and plastic usage. Gurugram DC Ajay Kumar during the drive. (HT Photo)

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner on Sunday went on an extensive city tour, reviewing sanitation arrangements. He visited various locations, interacted with residents, and directed teams on the ground to improve the waste management system.

Starting at MCG’s Sector-34 office, Dahiya along with additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav, senior sanitation inspector, among other members took part in a symbolic “shramdaan.” He said the Swachh Gurugram mission can only succeed if citizens, officials, and sanitation workers work in close coordination.

The Commissioner later visited the South City-2 market, one of Gurugram’s busiest commercial hubs, and interacted with local residents and shopkeepers. Dahiya urged them to avoid the use of polythene and single-use plastic, stressing that behavioural change among citizens is critical to sustain cleanliness efforts.

In Carterpuri, Dahiya inspected the secondary waste collection point and directed officials to strengthen waste disposal mechanisms, ensuring timely collection to avoid pile-ups. Senior sanitation inspector Sandeep Kumar also briefed the commissioner about the existing arrangements.

He said, “A clean city cannot be achieved by government efforts alone. The MCG is committed to upgrading waste management and sanitation systems, but unless every resident contributes in keeping their surroundings clean, we cannot build the Gurugram we all aspire for,” he said.

Meanwhile, joint commissioner Vishal Kumar, at a campus-level cleanliness campaign at the old municipal office, encouraged sanitation workers to continue their efforts.

Officials said these drives will be conducted regularly across wards to maintain momentum and boost citizen participation. The MCG aims to improve sanitation and secure a stronger position in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, reinforcing Gurugram’s ambition of becoming a benchmark city for urban cleanliness, added officials.