MCG plans centralised data centre to monitor water, sewer, streetlights

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) is set to establish an advanced micro data centre at its new Manesar office to digitally monitor the city’s water supply, sewer network and streetlight systems, with officials claiming residents will benefit within six months. Officials said every colony, pipeline and boosting station will be mapped for real-time monitoring and faster fault detection. (HT Archive)

The proposed centre, inspired by smart utility management models adopted in Odisha, will function as a centralised monitoring hub for Gurugram’s water distribution network. Every colony, sector and pipeline will be digitally mapped to maintain real-time records of water flow, pipeline capacity, authorised connections and daily supply levels. No details regarding the project cost, funding source or tendering process have been disclosed by the authorities so far.

The project includes installation of flow meters at boosting stations and tubewells, all linked to a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, enabling engineers to remotely monitor the network and instantly detect leakages, pressure issues and supply disruptions. The civic body has begun collecting raw data from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the irrigation department for integration into the system. Beyond quantity, the centre will also track water quality and safety parameters, with officials claiming the system will reduce wastage and improve availability of potable “drink-from-tap” water.

Each boosting station and tubewell will be assigned a unique ID and equipped with sensors linked to motors and water tanks. In case of motor failure, power trips, overflow or low water levels, automatic alerts will be generated at the control centre, with GPS-based mapping displaying exact fault locations for quicker response. Sewer and streetlight monitoring systems will be implemented in the second phase of the project, officials said.

MCG officials recently visited Odisha to study a similar model implemented across 11 cities where uninterrupted water supply is managed through such systems. Authorities have described the facility as a milestone for Gurugram’s urban infrastructure management.

MCG chief engineer Vijay Dhaka said the system would ensure uninterrupted water supply and reduce dependence on manual operations. “Once the micro data centre is established, there will be no need for manual intervention to switch motors on or off at boosting stations and tube wells. The facility is expected to become operational in the coming months,” Dhaka said.