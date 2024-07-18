MCG seeks to improve lives of sanitation staff through Swap plan

Gurugram Workers will be provided uniforms, essential gear and ensured that they get benefits from welfare schemes. (HT Archive)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, in collaboration with a private company, has decided to take a series of measures, from providing uniforms and skill training to improving the working conditions and ensuring the welfare of “safaimitras (sanitation staff)”.

Under the Sewage Worker’s Aid Program (Swap), the civic body is seeking to uplift and empower sanitation workers and their families, officials said.

“Swap includes several key components aimed at enhancing the working conditions and overall quality of life for safaimitras. One of the primary initiatives is the provision of uniforms to ensure workers perform their duties with dignity and professionalism. The programme also offers occupational training to improve their skills and efficiency in sewage management,” Balpreet Singh, additional commissioner of MCG, said.

Officials said Swap will also be linked with welfare schemes to ensure the workers receive their dues. Besides, health check-ups and awareness programmes will also be conducted for them, they said.

Currently, MCG is distributing raincoats to sanitation workers in view of the ongoing monsoon season, for workers to safeguard themselves from adverse weather conditions.

Singh said: “We are committed to enhancing their skills through safe cleaning practices and linking them with essential welfare schemes, along with skill building and employment linkage for their families.”