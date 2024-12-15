MCG seizes 11 vehicles for illegal dumping last week

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its crackdown on illegal dumping of waste and debris in public spaces, green belts, vacant plots, and along roadsides, deploying a dedicated Sanitation Security Force (SSF) to monitor the city 24/7, officials said. (Representative image) Fines ranging from ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 25,000 have been imposed on four vehicles under municipal regulations. (HT Photo)

Dr Balpreet Singh, additional commissioner of MCG, said that illegal dumping is a punishable offence and assured that strict action will be taken against violators. “The MCG is committed to keeping Gurugram clean and will continue its relentless action against violators,” he said, urging residents to cooperate in maintaining the city’s sanitation.

In the past week, the SSF seized 11 vehicles involved in illegal dumping at various locations, according to Singh. Of these, seven vehicle owners or drivers have had First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against them at different police stations. Additionally, fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 have been imposed on four vehicles under municipal regulations.

The SSF also intercepted two truck-mounted sewer cleaners engaged in unauthorised dumping in Sector 37, Basai, Judicial complex , Sadar market among others on Sunday, and action against their operators is underway, Dr. Singh said. He stressed that violators will not be spared, and strict measures such as vehicle seizure, FIR lodging, and heavy fines will be implemented to ensure compliance.

Singh further outlined that the SSF will continue its patrols across all four city zones to prevent public littering and dumping, reiterating the MCG’s commitment to strict enforcement of sanitation rules.