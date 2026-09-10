MCG set to elect senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor on Sept 14
The elections have been pending since the MCG house was elected in March 2025, leaving both posts vacant for 16 months.
Gurugram is scheduled to elect its senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor on September 14, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) convening a meeting for the election of the two office-bearers, according to a meeting notice seen by HT.
The notice states that the civic body will meet to elect the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor from among the elected members of the corporation. The meeting will be held at 11am at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) office in Sector 18. All elected and nominated members of the MCG have been asked to attend.
The elections have been pending since the MCG house was elected in March 2025, leaving the two posts vacant for 16 months despite assurances that the polls would be held.
The development comes days before the next hearing in a case before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In August, the court issued notices to the MCG commissioner and the civic body, seeking a reply on why the elections had not been held despite assurances given before the court. The matter was subsequently adjourned to September 15.
On March 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had recorded an assurance from the state government that the elections would be held within eight weeks. The polls had also faced administrative and legal delays, affecting the corporation’s functioning.
On April 30, the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor elections were cancelled after mayor Raj Rani Malhotra did not attend the process. When HT asked the mayor about her absence, she said she was sick and could not attend the election process.
An MCG official confirmed that the meeting has been convened for September 14 and said that, if the election is held as scheduled, Gurugram could get both office-bearers on the same day.
The municipal house comprises 36 councillors, along with nominated members and ex-officio representatives, making the contest significant in local political circles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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