MCG set to open bids for 5-yr, ₹325cr waste collection tender

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) will open bids on February 23 for a ₹325-crore tender to implement door-to-door garbage collection for the next five years, in a move aimed at addressing long-standing sanitation challenges in the city, civic officials said. The contract is expected to introduce a structured and accountable waste collection system in one of Gurugram’s most densely populated commercial and residential zones. Project to include transport and scientific disposal, with performance tracking and cluster-based monitoring to replace short-term contracts and ad hoc lifting. (HT Archive)

Officials said Gurugram generates nearly 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily, of which around 900 tonnes currently reach landfill sites due to gaps in collection, segregation and transportation. The absence of a consistent door-to-door collection system has led to frequent roadside dumping, overflowing bins and repeated complaints from residents, office-goers and RWAs. The proposed tender seeks to plug these gaps through mechanised collection, fixed routes and strict performance benchmarks.

At present, waste collection is largely managed through short-term contracts and temporary arrangements that have struggled to keep pace with rising waste generation. Sanitation department data shows only around 10% of Gurugram’s population currently benefits from regular door-to-door garbage collection, while most areas rely on irregular lifting or informal disposal. Waste generation has increased sharply over the past decade, but infrastructure and manpower have not kept pace, officials said.

The five-year contract will include door-to-door collection from households and commercial establishments, transportation of waste and scientific disposal, along with provisions to monitor contractor performance. “Once the long-term tender is finalised, it will help bring stability to waste management operations and reduce dependence on ad hoc arrangements,” a senior MCG official said, adding that an organised system would also help reduce pressure on landfill sites.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG, said the work has been divided into two clusters. “The tender will be floated in two clusters. One cluster will cover Zones 1 and 2, while the second will cover Zones 3 and 4. This division has been done to ensure improved operational efficiency and better monitoring and accountability at the ground level,” Yadav said.

Officials said the project aims to improve efficiency and cleanliness standards in Cyber City and could serve as a model for similar systems across Gurugram if implemented as planned.