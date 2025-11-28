Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
MCG steps up anti-pollution measures, deploys anti-smog guns

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 03:50 am IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has stepped up its pollution-control initiatives under the Mission Swachh–Pollution-Free Gurugram campaign, with focus on measures to curb dust pollution, improve sanitation, and streamline waste management across the city.

A thick layer of haze seen in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The MCG has deployed newly procured anti-smog gun vehicles along key arterial roads to tackle rising dust pollution. These machines spray treated water sourced from sewage treatment plants (STPs), helping settle airborne dust particles instantly. Water tankers have also been deployed for regular sprinkling on busy stretches, said officials.

Meanwhile, MCG’s sanitation teams are working round-the-clock and conducting dust and silt removal drives along road edges. Citywide campaigns have been launched to clear construction and demolition (C&D) waste, horticulture waste, weeds, and plastic waste, added officials. The 19 road-sweeping machines are carrying out night-time mechanical cleaning on major roads to prevent traffic disruption and maintain daytime cleanliness.

Strict enforcement measures are also in place to curb pollution-generating activities. Assistant sanitation inspectors are taking action against individuals found littering or burning waste. The Sanitation Security Force is patrolling regularly to prevent illegal dumping of garbage and debris across the city.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said a multi-layered action plan is being implemented at speed to strengthen pollution control, sanitation, and overall cleanliness. “Ensuring a clean, safe, and pollution-free Gurugram is our priority. Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” he said, urging residents not to burn waste and dispose of garbage only at designated locations.

Officials said these measures will play a crucial role in reducing pollution levels and improving the overall cleanliness in Gurugram.

