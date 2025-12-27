MCG tightens enforcement on illegal waste dumping along Ggm-F’bad Road

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday ordered round-the-clock surveillance and strict enforcement to curb illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage along the Gurugram–Faridabad Road, said officials. A MCG team picking up construction and demolition waste from the Gurugram-Faridabad Road near Khushboo Chowk, earlier in September. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

During a high-level meeting, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya issued directions that no illegal dumping of waste or debris will be tolerated on the key arterial road. Special enforcement teams will be deployed for monitoring and immediate action will be taken against offenders.

Officials said vehicles found dumping garbage or C&D waste illegally will be impounded and not released, and hefty fines will be imposed. “Illegal dumping not only damages the city’s appearance but also poses serious environmental and traffic hazards. Strict enforcement is the only way forward,” said Dahiya.

MCG will establish 20 C&D waste collection centres across Gurugram. Dahiya directed officials to encourage residents, builders and contractors to dispose of construction debris only at designated centres instead of dumping it on roadsides or open land.

“These collection centres will ensure scientific handling of C&D waste and help keep major roads and public spaces free of debris,” an official said.

Dahiya also ordered strict checks on garbage transportation from secondary collection points to the Bandhwari landfill. He instructed that all waste-carrying vehicles must be properly covered and not overloaded.

Senior sanitation inspectors have been tasked with ensuring compliance, and any vehicle found violating norms will face immediate penal action, said officials.

Dahiya ordered anti-encroachment drives across roads, footpaths, metro stations and bus queue shelters. Large-scale drives, led by joint commissioners, will be launched next week to clear public land and ensure pedestrian safety.

According to officials, during the meeting, three teams of assistant sanitation inspectors issued 74 challans to shopkeepers and individuals and collected ₹46,000 in fines for violations related to cleanliness and waste dumping.