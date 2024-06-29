MCG to handover wards 19 and 35 to citizens for sanitation upkeep

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will hand over the sanitation responsibilities of wards 19 and 35 to residents starting July 1, after a thorough cleaning of these areas, said officials, adding that other wards will follow. This initiative is aimed at encouraging residents to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their areas and fostering a sense of community ownership over public spaces, they added. Currently, many people dispose of household waste in public places instead of using the door-to-door collection service provided by the corporation, said MCG officials. (HT FILE PHOTO)

This decision is part of MCG’s broader effort to address the persistent issue of improper waste disposal by residents. Currently, many people dispose of household waste in public places instead of using the door-to-door collection service provided by the corporation, said MCG officials. This improper disposal has led to the accumulation of thousands of waste bags on roadsides and in vacant plots, creating unsanitary conditions and contributing to waterlogging during the monsoon season.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar stated that the corporation has already cleared thousands of waste bags from various parts of the city. “While our agencies will continue to clean, clear, and collect waste, residents must take responsibility for keeping their surroundings tidy instead of complaining that agencies are not doing anything in their area,” he said.

The initiative has received mixed reactions. Joginder Singh, former president of Sushant Lok Phase 2 RWA, deemed the idea to be good in theory, but expressed doubts over implementation. “People need to change their mindset and start taking responsibility for their actions,” he added. Conversely, Priya Sharma from DLF Phase 3 noted the need for continuous monitoring and support from MCG. “It is encouraging that MCG is involving residents in maintaining cleanliness. However, the corporation must ensure continuous monitoring and support to make this initiative successful,” she said.

MCG officials remarked that this initiative will not only improve sanitation but also instil a sense of pride and responsibility among residents. “By making residents accountable for the upkeep of their areas, we aim to create a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone. This initiative is part of our larger goal to promote sustainable waste management practices and enhance the overall quality of life in Gurugram,” Bangar said.

The corporation plans to expand this initiative to other wards after assessing the success of the pilot program in wards 19 and 35. “We will closely monitor the progress in these wards and make necessary adjustments before rolling out the program to other areas,” said the MCG commissioner.

As the initiative kicks off on July 1, MCG is urging all residents to actively participate in maintaining the cleanliness of their neighbourhoods. The corporation has also assured that it will provide all necessary support and resources to facilitate this transition.