MCG to review status of proposals approved in 2020 house meetings

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to review the status of proposals approved last year during the special meeting scheduled for February 4.

Originally Thursday’s meeting, which will be held at the PWD rest house in Civil Lines, was to review all proposals approved in MCG house meetings since November 2017. However, Mayor Madhu Azad said they realised that this would take a lot of time and result in rushed and improper scrutiny.

“The idea behind holding such a meeting in the first place was to ascertain if MCG officials were taking the house meeting seriously. There is no point for us to put agendas forward, deliberate them in great length, only for it to remain on documents. We want to check and identify officials who may not be forwarding some agendas to the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) for final approval or not implementing them within Gurugram, and subsequently initiate disciplinary action against them,” said Azad, adding that the officials would also be directed to expedite work on approved agendas that had seen little to no progress.

Some of the key proposals approved last year included exchanging MCG revenue roads with the land of private builders amounting to the same monetary value; forming a committee to review the existing drainage system on Golf Course Road (GCR), sectors 27 and 28; developing a city forest in Sikanderpur; building a prefabricated boundary wall to preserve civic land against encroachers; constructing dispensaries in every municipal ward; and providing financial assistance to condominiums and residential societies for setting up compost plants within their respective areas.

According to MCG officials, although many there had been some action taken on many of these proposals, the Covid-19 had put the brakes on others.

“Most agendas approved in the February 2020 house meeting had been taken before the emergence of the pandemic. Things on-ground have changed since then. The MCG’s resources have largely been focussed on preventing the virus from spreading and its financial condition has also taken a hit. Hence, there has been little to no progress on these agendas,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter. The official, however, added that most agendas floated and subsequently approved in the house meetings following the national lockdown were conceptualised keeping Covid-19 in mind and hence, have had seen more progress.