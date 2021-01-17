MCG to set up state’s first dog sterilisation centre

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to set up Haryana’s first dog sterilisation centre at Begumpur Khatola, said officials on Saturday. MCG officials said that the centre will have an operation theatre, vaccination area, separate dog sheds and a ground for dogs to play.

The issue of dog sterilisation has remained a source of friction between the civic bodies and residents, who have claimed several instances of cruelty and lack of adherence to procedures by the MCG contractors.

Two weeks ago, the MCG terminated the contract of a Jhajjar-based team over allegations of animal cruelty, non-performance of duties and misbehaviour with residents. The Jhajjar-based firm was hired after the previous firm’s contract was terminated in February 2020, also due to complaints of mistreatment of dogs from residents and activists.

Last month, MCG officials had visited Lucknow and examined the dog sterilisation centre operated by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, following which they decided to open one in Gurugram.

“Estimates for the project are being prepared. We will be floating a tender to finalise a contractor next month. The centre will be set up a one-acre plot owned by the MCG, and will conform to all guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI),” said Hariom Attri, joint commissioner, MCG.

MCG officials privy to the matter said that the civic body would also simultaneously start proceedings of hiring a new contractor to sterilise dogs.

“One of the main reasons behind setting up a centre is for the MCG to keep constant surveillance on all the operations carried out by the contractor. By creating a single infrastructure where all stray dogs are sterilised, the MCG can ensure all procedures are being carried out according to the norms and the possibilities of cruelty, negligence would be minimised. This way, there would be greater supervision on day-to-day operations of the contractor,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

As per MCG officials, geo-tagging of dogs would also be carried out prior to their capture to ensure they are released at the same location from where they are picked up. Further, the MCG is also working on a strategy to create avenues for offering strays for adoptions.

“As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, the stray dog population corresponds to 3% of the total human population of any area wherever dog birth control centre is absent. Hence, setting up dog birth control centre is vital as it is one of the first steps for mitigating man-animal conflict,” said Chetna Devendra Joshi, AWBI representative for Gurugram.