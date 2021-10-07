MCG to start round-the-clock vigil of illegal waste dumping points

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday said that round-the-clock surveillance to check unauthorised dumping of waste and keep tabs on secondary waste collections points is likely to start by the month-end.

The move will coincide with the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) and help prevent dumping of construction and demolition waste, officials said, after a meeting was held on Thursday to discuss sanitation issues.

“Officials of Ecogreen (the MCG’s concessionaire for waste management) apprised us that even at their own secondary waste collection points, violators are dumping waste illegally. MCG officials also said that at least 20 points have been identified where dumping of waste is being carried out at vacant plots on a large scale,” a senior MCG official, who attended the meeting, said.

MCG officials said that issues pertaining to the Bandhwari plant, Grap measures, as well as Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) targets, which were originally listed for discussion during Thursday’s meeting, will be discussed next week.

The official cited above said that MCG officials were directed to first compile a list of all illegal dumping points and subsequently, constitute teams for surprise inspections to initiate legal action against violators.

“Besides these tasks, the teams will also set up CCTV cameras at each of the identified unauthorised dumping points as well as secondary waste collection points, each of which will be monitored by MCG officials,” the official said, wishing not to be named.

After Ecogreen officials carry out the door-to-door collection of waste from households, they dump all the waste at a garbage centre located within a sector or a large residential area. Such garbage centres are known as secondary waste collection points.

In July, Ecogreen and MCG had identified at least 19 unauthorised dumping points across the city, at Umang Bharadwaj Chowk, a plot opposite Pataudi Road police station, a plot near Kapashera border, below Daulatabad flyover, a plot near Sheetla Mata Mandir, and near Sector 9 Huda market, among others.

Unauthorised dumping of waste, including illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, is one of the major factors contributing to air pollution. With the MCG set to implement Grap measures from October 14, officials were directed to set up CCTV cameras at each authorised point by the end of this month and to also identify more such sites in the city where surveillance can be initiated.

Among other key decisions taken during the meeting was a direction issued to Ecogreen for maintaining a fleet of backup vehicles for door-to-door waste collection so that the service is not affected.

The MCG also decided to set a 150-tonne waste material recovery facility (MRF) at Badshahpur within two months.

“In a nutshell, recycled waste is segregated from household garbage at an MRF. We have already constructed the first such facility at Rajiv Chowk, and are aiming to set up one in all 35 wards of the MCG by early 2021,” an official of the MCG’s sanitation wing, who attended the meeting, said.

The MCG also decided to construct four composting plants, specifically for converting horticulture waste into compost, in each of its four zones. Officials also decided to start a drive from next week to check use of single-use plastic and polythene.