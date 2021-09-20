MCG Ward 34 polls: Wife of late councillor to contest on BJP ticket

Rama Rathee, a former ward councillor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), will be contesting the Ward 34 councillor polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Rathee was announced as the candidate by the party on Monday for the elections scheduled for October 3.

Rathee joined BJP on September 16 and has previously served as the councillor of Ward 34 as an independent candidate from 2011-2016. She is the wife of the late RS Rathee, who was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and had won the Ward 34 seat in the 2017 MCG elections. The seat has been vacant since RS Rathee’s death due to Covid-19 on May 30.

“Being a former ward councillor myself, as well as closely monitoring the developments executed in the area by my late husband, I am well-versed with the problems and localised issues of the ward. If elected, I would look to expedite development in the area,” she said.

She said that she joined the BJP as the party’s views aligned with hers on developmental issues. The polls will take place on Sunday, October 3, from 8am to 4.30pm.

The nomination papers for the election can be filled from September 17 to September 22, barring September 19, on account of the day being a Sunday.

During the 2017 MCG elections, the ward had 23,402 eligible voters. According to MCG officials, the ward now has around 29,000 eligible voters and a population of over 100,000.