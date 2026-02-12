MCM to launch drone survey to curb garbage dumping in Manesar

The Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) will conduct a drone survey to identify garbage dumping and monitor waste management, officials said, adding that the survey will start by the end of this month. Drone surveys will be conducted to identify garbage dumping hotspots and construction and demolition (C&D) waste sites. (HT PHOTO)

According to civic officials, Manesar recorded high air pollution levels at 112 g/m³, according to monthly analysis report released by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) in February. As part of the new plan, drone surveys will be conducted to identify garbage dumping hotspots and construction and demolition (C&D) waste sites.

A senior official said an integrated action plan focusing on solid waste management, vehicle-related pollution and road dust control has been prepared. “Drone surveys will help us map dumping points accurately. Based on this data, enforcement and cleanup action will be carried out in a time-bound manner,” the official said.

Executive engineer of MCM Nijesh Kumar said, “MCM has prepared a comprehensive action plan to make Manesar pollution-free, and implementation has already begun. For scientific waste processing and recycling, agreements have been signed with expert agencies and companies. Monitoring through technology like drones will bring greater accountability and faster results.”

According to officials, MCM has signed an MoU with an expert agency (referred to as XPRIDC/technical consultant in the report), which will monitor the survey and a processing company to strengthen waste segregation and recycling systems. A material recovery facility is planned where segregated dry waste will be processed scientifically by segregating dry waste such as plastic, paper, metal and glass and sorting it by its type and quality, using screening machines, magnets, air classifiers, among others.

Officials said heaps of open waste along with C&D waste often leads to open burning which then generates toxins. Drone monitoring will allow civic bodies to detect such hotspots early, track repeat offenders, and enforce penalties.

Officials said the corporation is giving special focus to dust control on major roads. After inspections by MCM, key stretches with high dust pollution have been identified. The corporation has prepared a plan to use anti-smog guns and water sprinklers regularly.

Under the 2025 waste processing and remediation plan launched by ULB, officials said legacy waste and fresh waste streams will be handled separately to speed up disposal. The corporation estimates that a large share of about 96% of waste at existing dump sites can be scientifically processed once the full system becomes operational.

Under the first phase of the plan, officials said about 50 new auto-tippers and collection vehicles will be deployed to improve door-to-door waste collection and transport efficiency.