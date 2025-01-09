Millennium bus stand to be overhauled: Hry transport min

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Wednesday stated that Gurugram’s Millennium Bus Stand in Sector 12 will soon be revamped and will be equipped with modern amenities for passengers to make it state-of-the-art. Haryana transport minister Anil Vij at Gurugram Bus Stand during his surprise inspection. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Vij made the announcement after a surprise inspection of the existing bus stand. Emphasising the need for immediate improvements, he revealed that land for a new bus stand has been acquired in Sector 36A, and the detailed project report (DPR) is underway, with construction expected to begin soon.

“The new bus stand will be a benchmark for passenger comfort, with facilities such as clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and efficient waste management,” the minister said Vij.

He said that 750 new buses will soon be procured for the state, and a fitness centre for buses may be set up in Gurugram.

Vij also instructed Haryana Roadways general manager Pradeep Kumar to ensure that the existing bus stand is kept clean and well-maintained.

Action against encroachments, food safety measures

Addressing concerns about encroachments outside the bus stand, Vij directed the local station house officer to impound any buses found parked illegally. He also ordered the reopening of closed women’s restrooms, and stated that it must be ensured that drinking water and fans are available.

Emphasising passenger safety, Vij instructed food safety officials to inspect the quality of food items sold at the bus stand. “Unapproved food items will not be allowed at any bus stand in Haryana,” he stated, adding that discussions with Haryana Tourism are ongoing to provide quality food options for passengers.

Vij issued orders for daily cleaning of the bus stand using vacuum cleaners and mandated water sprinkling twice a day to control dust. He also urged officials to identify additional facilities that could be offered to passengers at the current site.

Inspection of HVPNL office

Vij also conducted a surprise inspection of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) superintendent engineer’s office. He reviewed files related to equipment purchases, expressed displeasure over certain irregularities, and ordered a thorough investigation of the documents by the additional chief secretary of the energy department to ensure transparency.

When asked about rising electricity demand in Haryana, Vij announced that environmental clearance has been granted for an 800 MW thermal power plant in Panipat, and work will commence soon. He assured that the government is fully prepared to meet the power needs of the state during summer.