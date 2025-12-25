Missing Gurugram man found dead in car in Rajasthan, two passengers untraceable

The decomposed body of a 38-year-old Gurugram resident was recovered from his car, found abandoned on the roadside in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. Rajasthan police reached the spot and recovered Kumar’s decomposed body from the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jatauli village in Garhi Harsaru, who had been missing since December 18, police said. His body was found in the rear seat of his Maruti Suzuki WagonR near Kishangarh Bans in Khairthal, they added.

According to investigators, two residents of Jatauli had hired Kumar’s car to travel to Rajasthan. As no driver was available, Kumar himself decided to drop the passengers and return to Gurugram by the night of December 18. However, he did not return and later became untraceable, with his mobile phone found switched off by family members. The two passengers who had hired the car were also untraceable, police said.

After efforts to trace Kumar failed, his family members lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Hailey Mandi police post in Gurugram on Monday. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered the same day at Pataudi police station, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said information about the recovery of the body was received on Tuesday. “On Tuesday, information was received that Kumar’ body in a decomposed state was recovered from the rear seat of his car left roadside at Kishangarh Bans in Khairthal,” Turan said.

He added that the family members have registered a murder case in Rajasthan. “Family members have got a murder case registered there, and the further investigation in the case will be carried out by Rajasthan police,” Turan said.

Investigators said the car had been lying abandoned on the roadside for two days, and locals alerted police only after a foul smell started emanating from it on Tuesday.

After conducting an autopsy there, the body was handed over to the family, police said.