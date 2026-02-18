Mixed feedback on Class 10 maths in Gurugram: Standard moderate, basic demanding

leena.dhankhar@hindustantimes.com Educators noted a balance of difficulty and strong conceptual testing. Two items were flagged as out of syllabus by a teacher, which may affect perfect scores. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Students who appeared for the Class 10 Mathematics board examination on Tuesday reported mixed reactions, with many describing the standard maths paper as easy to moderate but lengthy, while the basic Maths paper surprised candidates with tricky and indirect questions. Teachers said most questions were within the prescribed syllabus and tested conceptual clarity rather than rote learning.

Kushal Kashyap of Lotus Valley International School said he received Set 2 and found it “easy but very lengthy”, with most questions NCERT-based and a few from solved examples in reference books such as RD Sharma. “Compared to previous years, the difficulty level was slightly lower. Only one competency-based question stood out, but since I knew the formula, it was manageable,” he said.

Shivi Sharma of Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, said the paper felt “super easy” despite initial exam-day nerves. “There wasn’t a single question we hadn’t practised. It was a little lengthy but manageable. A few questions were tricky, but I could recall exactly how my teacher explained them in class. Once I settled down, it went smoothly. After the exam, most students felt they could score full marks,” she said.

Vedant Anand from St Xavier’s High School Sector 49 said the paper was largely NCERT-based, adding that case-study questions were the easiest. “Only one trigonometry question required extra effort, but overall it was a good paper,” he said.

Students from Suncity School Sector 54 said many candidates finished early despite the length. Amogh Kapoor said several students completed the exam ahead of time, while Aarav Kumar said the paper had around 38 questions and felt lengthy but doable.

Teachers noted a contrast between the two levels. Praful Agarwaal, a mathematics and science teacher, said the standard paper had a healthy mix of easy, medium and difficult questions that tested conceptual understanding. “However, the basic paper was not ‘basic’ at all. It included indirect questions that unsettled many students. Two questions in the standard paper were effectively out of syllabus, which could cost students full marks,” he claimed.

Binny Gindra, a maths teacher at Suncity School, said the standard paper was quite easy with direct and comparative questions and straightforward case studies. “In contrast, students who opted for Basic Maths found it tougher and more time-consuming due to tricky interpretations,” she said.

Agarwaal said the standard paper was simpler than last year, while the basic paper felt harder than the standard paper. He added that while MCQs were manageable, assertion–reason questions required greater attention, making the exam concept-focused across all sets.