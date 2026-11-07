MNC executive injured as suspects snatch iPhone-17 in Sector 29

A 26-year-old man suffered a cut near his left eye after two motorcycle-borne suspects allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched his iPhone 17 near the Huda Gymkhana Club in Sector 29, police said on Friday.

The victim, Vaibhav Verma, a Civil Lines resident who works with American Express, was speaking to a friend on his phone when the incident took place around 10.32pm on October 31.

Police said Verma was returning home with his parents and brother after visiting a relative in Sector 58. His parents dropped him near the club, where he was scheduled to meet his friends, Tanish Narang and Harshit.

Investigators said Verma was speaking to Narang and was about to cross the road to get into a car when two men on a motorcycle approached him, snatched his phone and fled.

Verma said one of the suspects struck him in the face with a sharp-edged weapon during the snatching, leaving a long cut near his left eye.

“Everything happened in the blink of an eye. I could not even see the motorcycle’s registration number,” he said.

Verma said he chased the suspects on foot for about 200-300 metres before seeking help from a passing motorcyclist, who took him on his motorcycle to continue the pursuit. However, the suspects managed to escape.

“I used the commuter’s phone to contact my family, and they immediately returned,” he said.

Verma said he reached the DLF police station in Sector 29 around 11pm and submitted a complaint.

He claimed that at least seven other people who had allegedly been victims of phone snatching were also at the police station to lodge complaints.

“I was shocked to find at least seven more phone-snatching victims there to submit complaints. Two bike-borne suspects had snatched their phones from different spots in Sector 29 within an hour,” he said.

An FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said investigators had obtained CCTV footage of the suspects.

“Police are trying to ascertain their identities to arrest them soon,” he said.