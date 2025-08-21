Mob attacks 2 students, torch their scooter over ‘spy drones’ rumour in Faridabad

A group of armed suspects assaulted two students and torched their scooter on suspicion of spying with drones, a rumour that later turned out to be false, Faridabad police said on Wednesday. A constable who tried to shield the victims was also injured in the incident. Police said the attack took place between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said one prime suspect, identified as Bittu Khatana, 41, a resident of Faridpur, was arrested for his alleged role in the violence on Tuesday, while at least 14 others remain absconding.

The victims, Ayush, a third-year engineering student, and his friend Avi Kumar, a first-year BBA student, suffered bruises and cuts in the assault. Police said the attack took place between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday inside Triveni Society in Sector 78, where the duo had gone for a shoot.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of BPTP police station, said the students were working on a college project based on artificial intelligence. “For that, they were clicking photos inside one of the abandoned buildings of the society. It was the flashes of the cameras that attracted the attention of Khatana and a few of his associates from a distance. They spread a rumour in their village that drones were being flown in their area for spying,” he said.

The SHO said Khatana then gathered men from his village, armed with sticks and batons, and confronted the students. “They assaulted the two students… The suspects also torched the scooter and their equipment,” he added.

Police said someone alerted the control room, following which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. Three policemen tried to shield the victims when the mob attacked them, injuring a constable. Some officers managed to record a video of the incident and overpowered Khatana before calling reinforcements.

Both students and the injured constable were taken to a government hospital for treatment. Based on Ayush’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at BPTP police station on Tuesday against at least 15 suspects for assault, rioting, deterring a public servant from duty, and other provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the remaining suspects will be arrested soon.