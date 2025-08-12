Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Mob beats 33-yr-old to death; injures 2 others in Pataudi

ByDebashish Karmakar
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 04:50 am IST

GurugramA 33-year-old man was beaten to death while two others were injured by his neighbours after an argument broke out between them on Sunday night in Pataudi's Gudhana village. Police said an FIR was registered and eight people have been detained.

GurugramA 33-year-old man was beaten to death while two others were injured by his neighbours after an argument broke out between them on Sunday night in Pataudi’s Gudhana village. Police said an FIR was registered and eight people have been detained.

The three injured were rushed to a community health centre in Pataudi where doctors declared the 33-year-old dead. Police were informed and when they reached the spot, the accused had fled. (File photo)

Police said the deceased was Ritesh Kumar while the injured are Manjeet Kumar, 32, and his uncle Ram Kumar, 56. On Sunday evening, Ritesh was smoking hookah in a farm with people from his neighbourhood, an officer said. “A dispute broke out between them and they assaulted Ritesh. Manjeet was passing by when he spotted the assault and tried to intervene. He later roped in his uncle who took both of them away from the spot,” Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said.

The mob reached Ritesh’s house in the night again and started beating him with sticks and rods and kicked him. Hearing commotion, Manjeet and Ram went outside and tried to intervene in the fight, when they were also attacked.

The three injured were rushed to a community health centre in Pataudi where doctors declared Ritesh dead. Police were informed and when they reached the spot, the accused had fled.

Police said Ritesh had multiple visible injury marks on his head, face, nose and other body parts.

On the basis of Manjeet’s complaint, an FIR formurder, assault, rioting with deadly weapons and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Pataudi police station on Monday.

Eight suspects named in the FIR were detained on Monday morning and were being quizzed.

