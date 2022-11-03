Month-long campaign from Nov 9 to register new voters in Gurugram

The Gurugram district administration on Wednesday said a month-long campaign will be started on November 9 to register new voters and revise the electoral rolls in the district.

The district administration said special camps for registering new voters and making corrections in the voter rolls will be held at all booths on November 19, 20, and December 3 and December 4. People can visit the camps at their respective booths and enrol themselves. Additionally, they can also link their voter ID cards with Aadhaar, a statement issued by district administration said.

Addressing a meeting of officials at the mini secretariat in Gururgam, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said those persons whose names are not in the voter list and whose age will be more than 18 years, as on January 1, 2023, can submit their applications to register as new voters.

The applicants will have to submit a residence proof and age certificate, he said.

Yadav also asked officials to reach out to students of Class 12 in different schools and make them aware about the importance of registering as voters. “New voters can get registered at the special camps and even discrepancies in the electoral rolls can be corrected at these camps,” he said.

Yadav also said those voters whose photo identity cards have not been made, can also visit the nearest booth and get a new photo voter ID made. He said application for the same can be submitted manually with the booth level officer and other election officials. They may also be submitted online on the portal of the election commission.