The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will soon decide whether to build a surface road or an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Gurugram. MoRTH to take final call on Hero Honda-Umang Bhardwaj road

The Haryana government has sent a proposal for the project to the ministry. A senior GMDA official said a meeting is proposed next week, under the chairmanship of the MoRTH secretary, where a final decision will be taken.

Several proposals, including a double-decker road, a separate elevated road and multiple underpasses for the stretch, have been considered over the years.

“The Haryana government has recommended the construction of an elevated road on the stretch. The road is part of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway under NHAI and the final decision will be taken by MoRTH,” the official said.

Haryana industries minister Rao Narbir Singh held a meeting with GMDA officials in March and directed them to construct an elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. The project is estimated to cost around ₹181 crore. GMDA submitted the proposal to the Haryana government in May first week, which has now forwarded it to the Centre for approval, the official said.

The proposal to upgrade the 2.5-km stretch has been stalled for seven years as authorities failed to finalise the road design. In 2019, the GMDA planned to upgrade the road connecting Hero Honda Chowk to Dwarka expressway and built a new flyover at Basai Chowk to ease congestion. However, the plan to upgrade the Hero Honda Chowk-Umang Bhardwaj Chowk stretch could not materialise, and the authority decided in 2022 that NHAI should construct this road as deposit work for GMDA.

Initially, the plan was simply to widen the road, involving the construction of three-lane carriageways on both sides, two-lane service roads, and a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. The second plan proposed expanding the service roads to three lanes each along with building the main carriageway. The third plan proposed flyovers or underpasses at Khandsa chowk, Sector-37 chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. The fourth plan proposed a double-decker road with a metro line above the elevated road. The final plan, however, focused solely on constructing an elevated road and a separate metro line on this stretch.

Meanwhile, a senior GMDA official said the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside a petition filed by a shop owner against the acquisition of his land, located on the main carriageway between the stretch. “The land acquisition will allow the NHAI to clear the carriageway,” said the GMDA official.

An NHAI official said they have asked the revenue department to issue a notice for land acquisition, following which a duty magistrate will be appointed and the structure will be demolished.