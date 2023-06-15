Motorcyclist dies after slamming into open car door in Gurugram

A motorcyclist died after allegedly colliding with a car door opened suddenly by the vehicle’s owner on the service lane of Sohna Road near Maruti Kunj, police said on Wednesday. Police said that such was the impact of the accident that the man was thrown several feet in the air which resulted in severe injuries in the head and other places. (Representative image)

Police said that the freak accident took place at about 9.30pm on Sunday when the deceased Inder Pal, 39, was returning home to Bhondsi after shopping.

Meanwhile, Ram Prasad Yadav, a resident of Kirti Nagar in Delhi, was in Sohna for some work in his car, police said. After reaching the service lane, he suddenly stopped the car and opened the door without checking the traffic coming from behind. Police said that Pal was unable to stop his motorcycle on time and slammed into the car door. They said that such was the impact that Pal was thrown several feet in the air which resulted in severe injuries in the head and other places.

They said that Pal’s wife Sarvesh Kumari, 34, was nearby at the time of the accident. She along with passersby took Pal to a private hospital in Sector 1 in Palam Vihar. However, after a few hours of treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

On his wife’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 283 (danger or obstruction in way or line of navigation) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Monday night, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the suspect will be served notice to appear for questioning after which necessary action will be taken “After investigation, it will be clear if he had stopped the car at a proper place or not,” he added.

