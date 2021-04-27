MP appeals to Khattar govt to impose lockdown amid surge in Covid cases

Taking cognisance of the unabated surge in Covid-19 cases in the district, Gurugram Lok Sabha member and Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday asked the state government to impose a curfew in Gurugram to contain the spread of the virus. Singh also said that he has been in talks with the state government regarding imposition of a lockdown for the past four days.

“I spoke to the chief minister today and apprised him of the critical situation in the city. If we have to break the chain of infection, then it is important to impose a complete lockdown or curfew. I also suggested that only shops selling essential items be allowed to remain open. The cases are going to increase unless strict measures are taken,” said Singh, adding that he had received information about the long queues at cremation grounds in the city for Covid-19 victims, and this was an alarming situation which could be tackled only through a curfew.

“I have been asking for a lockdown for the past four days,” Singh said.

For the first time, a senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leader has called for a lockdown in Gurugram. Last week, Haryana chief secretary Vijay Vardhan had proposed a week-long lockdown in Gurugram and Faridabad. State health minister Anil Vij, however, said that no decision has been taken to impose a lockdown there.

Meanwhile, Amit Arya, media advisor to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said that Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 was imposed across the state on Tuesday, which was enforced on the weekend, and it will be ensured that the enforcement is very strict there. “Around 50 large outbreak regions were notified in Gurugram on Monday, and these regions would be treated almost like closed areas. The situation is being continuously monitored, and further decisions will be taken based on local feedback,” said Arya.

A few days ago, Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla had also said that a lockdown is necessary to bring the situation under control. “The total number of critical patients is rising on a daily basis, and a lockdown is necessary to stop it,” Singla had said.

Traders in Gurugram have also demanded that a limited lockdown be imposed to save the people. “...There is a lack of oxygen, medicines, and hospital beds, and people are dying,” said Bablu Gupta, president, Sadar Bazar Traders Association. Meanwhile, Rakesh Malik, president, Sector 22 Market Association, said, “What is the point of opening shops when our lives are in danger. The evening curfew is not enough.”

The residents are also supporting a limited lockdown or curfew for 10 to 15 days in the city. A Twitter user ‘NCR Citizen’ wrote, “Please sir, everyone must stay home for a week . Lives must be saved.” City-based health officials on Covid-19 duties have also been pushing for a lockdown. “A lockdown must be imposed as the hospitals are full, and the healthcare system is under immense pressure. We need to curtail the infections like Delhi. Movement of people has further allowed the infection to spread,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.

Health officials, privy to the matter, said that a proposal for a lockdown was sent to the state authorities last week, and the state chief secretary had recommended a 10-day lockdown on that basis, but the proposal was shot down at the ministerial level.

The industry owners in Gurugram, however, are a bit wary of the lockdown and said that if it was at all required, then it should be limited and allow factories to operate. “The lockdown will impact the production and economy, but personally speaking, it is needed as the cases are rising. It can be imposed for some days to contain the spread,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav said that a lockdown should be imposed in highly contaminated areas. “Industrial areas like Manesar, and markets should be allowed to operate with safeguard. The poor will suffer badly if a complete lockdown is imposed,” Yadav said.