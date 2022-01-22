Municipal body seals 25 shops in Manesar for lack of permission from authorities

The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday sealed 25 shops in three areas in Sikanderpur Barha village in Sector 85. Officials said the shops were built in violation of rules and without any permission from the authorities. The shops were built in a line along the sector dividing road in Sector 85.

R S Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said, “Shopkeepers, who had taken these shops on rent, were allowed to shift their belongings. The owners have agreed to take requisite permission for regularization of the shops. They will remain sealed as long as they don’t get the permission,” said Bhath.

Around 20 members of the enforcement team of the municipal corporation and police personnel from Gurugram police took part in the anti-encroachment drive.

Bhath also said that they have conducted surveys in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Manesar municipal corporation and identified violators, against whom action will be taken soon. “The property owners in Manesar must follow urban rules as they are now under the jurisdiction of a municipal body,” he said.