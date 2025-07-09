Municipal corporation launches cleanliness drive in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched an extensive cleanliness campaign aimed at converting sanitation into a people-driven movement in a renewed effort to improve urban sanitation and waste management, officials said. The initiative stresses daily monitoring, rapid grievance redressal, and strict enforcement against illegal dumping, they added. Officials inspect waste collection facilities in Sec-26 (HT Photo)

Additional commissioner of MCG Ravindra Kumar has been appointed as overall in charge and will review the campaign’s progress daily. A central focus is the daily inspection of 254 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) within the city. Senior officials—including joint commissioners, executive engineers, assistant and junior engineers—must inspect these points every morning and submit detailed reports by 11am.

MCG has also formed zone-wise quick response teams (QRTs) to swiftly address citizen complaints about garbage accumulation and sanitation lapses. “The aim is to ensure no complaint goes unaddressed and that residents experience timely resolutions to cleanliness concerns,” MCG officials said.

However, despite the push, residents have criticised the MCG for ongoing sanitation failures in many areas. Resident welfare associations and civic groups allege that garbage remains uncleared for days despite repeated complaints, leading to foul odours and health hazards.

To tackle illegal dumping, MCG has deployed 24/7 surveillance teams to monitor public spaces, green belts, and roadside areas. Offenders will face vehicle seizure, heavy fines, and FIRs under municipal bylaws.

Construction and demolition debris, especially in areas like Basai Road Auto Market and Sector 29, is being cleared by Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions and sent to the Basai C&D waste plant.

“Cleanliness is not just the responsibility of the government. It is a shared duty. With citizen cooperation, this campaign will bring lasting change,” MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said.

MCG has urged citizens to report violations with photo or video proof, especially capturing vehicle numbers.